River City Girls 2 receives its first trailer at Tokyo Game Show

During last week's Tokyo Game Show we were treated to the debut trailer for the beat em' up sequel, River City Girls 2. The game was previously revealed during during Limited Run Games' E3 showcase, and its story is said to pick up not long after the original. No concreate release date has been confirmed as of present, but it's planned to release some time in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

The trailer, which can be seen above, showcases some classic Streets of Rage inspired action with lead characters Misako and Kyoko both bringing the pain to their foes. According to a press release received by VG24/7, River City Girls 2 will feature "new moves, new enemies, new recruits, new environments, and the return of an old foe." It's also said to feature two player co-op both online and locally, but it's unclear whether it will support cross-play between platforms.

