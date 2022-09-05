Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

River City Girls 2

River City Girls 2 introduces the villains

Co-op for up to four players also confirmed.

River City Girls 2 was recently confirmed slightly delayed from a release this summer to sometime during Q4 for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. Fortunately, the development seems to be doing find and clearly the developer WayForward now thinks it's time for us to meet the villains of the new adventure.

The developers write that "The River City series' most notorious villain, crime lord Sabu, is back, and - along with his adopted son Ken and daughter Sabuko - he's gonna make life miserable for Misako, Kyoko, and their allies". Exactly how and what they look like this time can be found in the brand new trailer below, which also reveals that we will be able to play co-op with up to three friends this time.

River City Girls 2

