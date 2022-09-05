River City Girls 2 introduces the villains

HQ

River City Girls 2 was recently confirmed slightly delayed from a release this summer to sometime during Q4 for PC, Playstation, Switch and Xbox. Fortunately, the development seems to be doing find and clearly the developer WayForward now thinks it's time for us to meet the villains of the new adventure.

The developers write that "The River City series' most notorious villain, crime lord Sabu, is back, and - along with his adopted son Ken and daughter Sabuko - he's gonna make life miserable for Misako, Kyoko, and their allies". Exactly how and what they look like this time can be found in the brand new trailer below, which also reveals that we will be able to play co-op with up to three friends this time.