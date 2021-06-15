River City Girls 2 announced during Limited Run's E3 showcase

Along with the reveals of many physical releases, we also got several new game announcements during Limited Run's E3 showcase. We learned that the 3DO cult classic Plumbers Don't Wear Ties would be making a comeback on modern consoles and it was revealed that River City Girls would be receiving a sequel. Currently, there's no release date for River City Girls 2, and no gameplay was shown, but we know it will be heading to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

That wasn't all for news on River City Girls at the event. It was revealed that the original River City Girls will be coming to the PS5 and that River City Girls Zero (a localised version a 1994 classic) will be heading to the west for the first time on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5 before the end of the year. Both of these titles and the recently announced River City Girls 2 will be receiving physical releases from Limited Run Games in the near future.