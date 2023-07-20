Risk of Rain Returns reveals new survivor

HQ

Risk of Rain Returns, the remake of the 2013 indie hit, is bringing two new survivors to the game as well as the classic playable characters. One of these additions is the Drifter.

He's a brawling melee fighter who gains Scrap, a resource that can be used to generate Cleanup, an attack that uses Scrap like a shotgun. You also have Suffocate, an attack that stuns enemies and converts them into Scrap if they're low enough on health.

When your Scrap meter is three quarters of the way full, you can craft temporary items for your allies, which means you can support your friends as well as making yourself stronger in a fight. Check out the trailer below for an early look at the Drifter.