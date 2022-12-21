Risk of Rain Returns Revealed for PC, Switch

Announced yesterday at the Indie World event from Nintendo, Risk of Rain Returns is a remake of the 2013 roguelike. It will feature enhanced visuals, new features, and a lot borrowed from the smash hit Risk of Rain 2.

The original Risk of Rain began its life on PC but moved onto other platforms due to its success. The game is centred around a survivor of a space ship crash landing on a hostile alien world.

In Risk of Rain, you had to balance whether you would rush towards the next level as quickly as possible or wait around and look for some better gear in the hopes of being better prepared. The more time a player spent in a level, though, the more the difficulty of the game increased.

So far, there isn't a direct release date for Risk of Rain Returns, but the remake is slated to come out in 2023. It can be wishlisted now on the Steam and Nintendo stores for anyone wanting a stylised 2D action roguelite experience.