Risk of Rain creator Hopoo Games has joined Valve as a game development studio

Valve has bolstered and expanded its game development efforts by adding a new studio to its ranks. The Deadbolt and Risk of Rain studio Hopoo Games has joined the famed company as one of its partnered developers, meaning it will now be taking on the task and duties of working on projects from Valve itself.

The cost for such a partnership is that Hopoo will be closing down production on its current work, a title only known as Snail at the moment. Speaking about this, founders Duncan Drummond and Paul Morse have stated:

"Today, we have an exciting update: Duncan and Paul, alongside many other talented members at Hopoo Games, will now be working on game development directly at @valvesoftware!

"We're incredibly grateful to Valve for their partnerships in the last decade, and are excited to continue working on their awesome titles. However, this does mean that we are stopping production on our unannounced game, "Snail".

"It's been an exciting and transformative 12 years. We feel lucky for the opportunities we've had, and deeply appreciate both our team and fans that have supported us and our games.

"We love making games - and will continue to do so, for years to come. We're excited to be working side-by-side with the talented people at Valve. But for now - sleep tight, Hopoo Games."

It's unclear what game Hopoo is now working on, but judging by this statement, we probably shouldn't expect to see or hear much about it for a while.