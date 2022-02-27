Cookies

Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2's Epic Game Store launch has been delayed

The Survivors of the Void DLC is still set for its March 1 release.

HQ

Hopoo Games has announced that its action game Risk of Rain 2 will be releasing on the Epic Games Store a little later than planned, due to a delay. Revealed in a statement on Twitter, the reason for the delay is not explicitly explained, other than the fact that it's !not quite there yet."

The full statement reads, "We want to give everyone an update on the Epic Games Store launch for Risk of Rain 2. We've been hard at work making it everything we know it can be, but we're not quite there yet. Unfortunately, this means we will be delaying the Epic Games Store release until we can ensure it's at the quality standard all Risk of Rain 2 players will be thrilled with."

To follow up to this, Hopoo Games did affirm that this delay will not impact the launch of the upcoming Survivors of the Void DLC on Steam, which is still slated to arrive on March 1, and unlocking at 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET.

Risk of Rain 2

