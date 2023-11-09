Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm expansion revealed

HQ

Risk of Rain Returns may have only launched yesterday, but it seems Gearbox is striking while the iron is hot with a newly announced expansion for Risk of Rain 2, titled Seekers of the Storm.

Yesterday, we reported that a new expansion for the game was likely thanks to a Steam store page tease. Now, with a new trailer we have confirmation that indeed a new expansion is on the way. It'll feature new Survivors, new stages, enemies, and more.

It also gives fans a new story to delve into, centring around the antagonist The False Son. We'll have to stop him before he can fulfil his evil plans. There's no release date yet for the expansion, but it is set to come to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fans can play on current-gen consoles through backwards compatibility.