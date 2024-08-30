Risk of Rain 2 expansion heavily criticised by fans as Gearbox seems to break the game

HQ

Since Gearbox took the reins on Risk of Rain 2, we've seen one expansion launch, and it's safe to say it is off to a rocky start. The first issue fans spotted was the differing costs. Depending on the region you were in, you could end up paying double the price of a previous Risk of Rain 2 expansion, despite the Seekers of the Storm expansion being the same price as other DLCs in the US.

Then came the performance issues. Gearbox had just finished updating fans on the changes to prices recently when in the game's Discord (thanks, PCGamer), developer GBX-Preston also had a fire to put out regarding frame drops and all the following ramifications weren't intentional.

"The team is aware of the problem and is actively working on it," he wrote, recommending that you play at 60 fps in order to try and avoid these bugs. It seems that the PC version of the game is the worst off, but no one seems to be happy.