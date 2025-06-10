Risk of Rain 2 developers thank players for coming around on controversial DLC

HQ

Risk of Rain 2: Seekers of the Storm was not the most-beloved expansion of the game when it first launched. As Gearbox's first effort at building on Risk of Rain 2 after it took the reins to the game last year, the expansion was immediately met with an overwhelmingly negative response.

Performance issues, increased pricing, and more were points of criticism for Seekers of the Storm. However, Risk of Rain 2 has seemingly weathered the storm, with developers working to improve the DLC consistently. Now, it has reached a Very Positive recent review rating on Steam, with the overall rating moving to Mixed.

In a community post, Gearbox thanks the players that have left a review since the DLC has improved, and acknowledged that it messed up the first time. A new developer blog for the next DLC - Alloyed Collective - is set to appear later this week, which will give us some more information about the next stage of Risk of Rain 2.