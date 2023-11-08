Risk of Rain 2 could be getting a new expansion

HQ

Risk of Rain 2 appears to be getting a new expansion. At least, that's if a new and mysterious Steam page is to be believed.

Very little is revealed about the potential expansion on the Steam store listing, but there are a few screenshots and some encrypted messages in the product description segment. It's likely that we'll hear more about whatever this is in time.

For now, the focus is on Risk of Rain Returns, the remaster of the original game launching today, the 8th of November. Perhaps while fans are riding the hype of that release, we can see yet another drop of content for the Risk of Rain IP in whatever this new expansion or DLC is.