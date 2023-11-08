Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 could be getting a new expansion

A mysterious new listing on the Steam store has fans interested.

Risk of Rain 2 appears to be getting a new expansion. At least, that's if a new and mysterious Steam page is to be believed.

Very little is revealed about the potential expansion on the Steam store listing, but there are a few screenshots and some encrypted messages in the product description segment. It's likely that we'll hear more about whatever this is in time.

For now, the focus is on Risk of Rain Returns, the remaster of the original game launching today, the 8th of November. Perhaps while fans are riding the hype of that release, we can see yet another drop of content for the Risk of Rain IP in whatever this new expansion or DLC is.

Risk of Rain 2

