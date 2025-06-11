Rising star Viktor Gyökeres refuses to play again for Sporting, will he reunite with Amorim in Manchester?

HQ

Viktor Gyökeres is undoubtedly one of the players of the year. The 27-year-ols Swedish striker has won two Primeira Liga titles in a row in 2024 and 2025 with Sporting CP in Lisbon, was the player with most goals scored in European leagues this year (39), but lost the Golden Boot to Kylian Mbappé as the Portuguese League is worth less points. He also became the top scorer as the Nations League, with nine goals for Sweden.

However, the love story between Gyökeres and the Portuguese club has ended. The reason is a dispute in the exit clause of the player: Gyökeres made a deal with the club to value his release at 60 million euros plus 10 in add-ons, but Sporting unilaterally raised it to 80 millions.

As a result, Gyökeres removed mentions of Sporting in his social media acocunts, and according to Portuguese media Récord, Gyökeres is currently refusing to ever play again with Sporting, forcing the club to sell him.

And where would he go? Rumour link him to Manchester United, where he would meet again with the former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim, who left for the Red Devils earlier this season. He has also received offers from the Saudi Pro League