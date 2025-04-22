Rising star in Denmark: 21-year-old wins big in the Challenger Tour

HQ

Elmer Moller, 21-year-old Danish tennis player, is climbing in the ATP rankings after a stunning victory at the Open de Oeiras, a Challenger 125 in Portugal, defeating players seeded much higher than him. That incluses Argentinian player Francisco Comesaña in the final, top seeded and defending champion, who was ranked World No. 61 before the match, that ended 6-0, 6-4.

Moller also passed through Thiago Monteiro and Roman Safiullin in his second ATP Challenger title (the second highest circuit in ATP). His first title also came in Portugal, in 2024 in Braga.

With the victory, Moller climbs 34 ATP points and reaches a career high of 114. He is the second best Danish tennis player at the moment, after Holger Rune, who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in Barcelona last Sunday.

And they both have the same age (21), so it if he keeps the pace, it might not be surprising to see Moller reaching the ATP tour in the not so distant future... He is already in Madrid for the Madrid Open, and has won his first two qualifiers match against Kamiil Majchrzak and Nishesh Basavareddy.