LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Darksiders Genesis
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider and Just Cause 4 leaving Game Pass

The next batch of games to leave the subscription service has been confirmed. If you're gonna play one of them - now's the time.

As you surely know by now, games are constantly being added to Xbox Game Pass - but occasionally they are also removed as MS looks to keep the line-up feeling fresh. The latter is often true for bigger third party titles, and now a new bunch of games are confirmed to leave the console service at the end of February.

Those are Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, Just Cause 4 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. Snake Pass will also be removed, and this applies to the PC version of Game Pass as well. If you still haven't played those but intend to, now is a good time to do so.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Related texts



Loading next content