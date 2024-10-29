English
Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin's PS5 Pro update is available now

Team Ninja are a bit early but you can't knock them for being prepared.

While it might be hard to remember now considering it released back in March and was swept up by the mammoth Dragon's Dogma 2, Rise of the Ronin was a very good experience. An action-RPG that combined elements of Assassin's Creed, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Team Ninja's work on the Nioh games, it was a lot of fun.

Now, it's getting a new PS5 Pro version. As we await the launch of Sony's mid-gen console next week, Team Ninja revealed on Twitter/X that the PS5 Pro update for Rise of the Ronin is already done cooking.

The update will allow for sharper, clearer visuals, more stable framerates during combat, and it also has some minor bug fixes sprinkled in as well. While Rise of the Ronin wasn't always stunning visually, it'll be interesting to see how much prettier it looks on a PS5 Pro.

