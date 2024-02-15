Rise of the Ronin was 'never' coming to South Korea, according to Sony

HQ

Recently, it was revealed that Team Ninja's upcoming action-RPG Rise of the Ronin wouldn't be releasing in South Korea. No one really knew why, and so speculation started pointing in all sorts of wild areas.

Some claimed that this was due to controversial statements made by Team Ninja, but Sony has since clarified that apparently the plan was to never release this game in the territory. "Rise of the Ronin for PlayStation 5 was never officially announced for release in Korea," said a spokesperson.

We're still not sure entirely why the game wouldn't be coming to that territory, but Sony must have had its reasons when deciding where the game would be released. For the rest of us, Rise of the Ronin launches on the 22nd of March for PS5.