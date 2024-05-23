Rise of the Ronin update introduces the most difficult mission in the game yet

HQ

Rise of the Ronin has just released patch 1.05, an update that brings about new missions, set bonuses, and plenty more for players to feast their eyes on.

As explained in the patch notes by Team Ninja, Rise of the Ronin patch 1.05 brings about a lot, but not all of it draws the eye as much as say the additions to Midnight difficulty, which is paired with the Eternal Night mission AKA the most difficult mission thus far.

You can also now make use of the Path of Chaos, a playthrough that will give you different enemies, keeping you on your toes. Some nice quality of life stuff is also brought in with this update, such as the ability to switch combat stances while guarding, and the nerfing of bayonet bullet damage from some enemies, which did prove ridiculous at times.