Rise of the Ronin reveals new faction details

HQ

Rise of the Ronin is just a couple of months away now, and it's steadily revealing more information to us. Now, in a new update on the game's PlayStation store page, we've been given a look at the three factions that'll be in the game.

The Sabaku faction is loyal to the Tokugawa shogunate, and are seeking to hold onto the power they already have, keeping external forces at bay and basically maintaining the status quo. The Tobaku are a mixed group of individuals who simply want to see Imperial rule return to Japan. They're anti-shogunate and want to bring an end to the Tokugawa dynasty. Finally, the Obei are Western forces, led by the US Navy and British explorers. They're looking to increase their hold on Japanese territory, and don't care much for internal politics.

Rise of the Ronin is set during a time of tumult for Japan. As foreign powers look to open up the isolated country for trade, the internal politics are rife with backstabbing, upheaval, and more. We'll have to wait until March to see what our role is in all of it, though.