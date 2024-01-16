Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin reveals new faction details

Three factions will be vying for power in the new Team Ninja game.

HQ

Rise of the Ronin is just a couple of months away now, and it's steadily revealing more information to us. Now, in a new update on the game's PlayStation store page, we've been given a look at the three factions that'll be in the game.

The Sabaku faction is loyal to the Tokugawa shogunate, and are seeking to hold onto the power they already have, keeping external forces at bay and basically maintaining the status quo. The Tobaku are a mixed group of individuals who simply want to see Imperial rule return to Japan. They're anti-shogunate and want to bring an end to the Tokugawa dynasty. Finally, the Obei are Western forces, led by the US Navy and British explorers. They're looking to increase their hold on Japanese territory, and don't care much for internal politics.

Rise of the Ronin is set during a time of tumult for Japan. As foreign powers look to open up the isolated country for trade, the internal politics are rife with backstabbing, upheaval, and more. We'll have to wait until March to see what our role is in all of it, though.

Rise of the Ronin

