HQ

On March 22nd, Team Ninja's biggest game ever lands on PlayStation, and if you're planning to install and play it, we now have an idea of how much space you need to free up on your console.

According to advance information, it seems that the release version will clock in at just under 100 GB. Clearly less than what we first expected and not much bigger than God of War Ragnarok was at launch.

Are you excited about Rise of the Ronin?