Rise of the Ronin is out now on PC, but the Steam launch has left some fans wanting

A year after it launched on PS5, Team Ninja's first open-world action RPG has landed on PC, but the initial reaction perhaps leaves a lot to be desired. While the game certainly has its positives, as we found in our PS5 review, PC players have been left feeling as if Rise of the Ronin is a bit unpolished for their platform.

Currently, as spotted by GamesRadar, Rise of the Ronin is sitting at a Mixed Steam review rating, with just 46% of reviews being positive at the time of writing. On SteamDB, the game has done alright when it comes to attracting players, hitting a peak of more than 12,000.

That certainly doesn't put it in the top percentage of PlayStation releases coming to PC, but it's far from the abysmal numbers we've seen of some big titles in recent years. With reports of performance issues even from those wielding a 4090, there are hopes that these issues can be ironed out before long, and people can start judging the game for its content without being hampered by stuttering.