Rise of the Ronin Hands-On Preview: Who Needs Assassin's Creed Red?

We're just under a couple of weeks away from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's action RPG Rise of the Ronin. Taking place in 19th-century Japan (but everyone still uses swords and melee weapons primarily because Japanese history is odd like that), we're given a great big world, story, and combat system to explore in this spiritual successor to the Nioh games.

Before we can even crack open the can of worms that is this new open-world action RPG, though, we're given one major challenge. Creating a character. Personally, I love to make any character I create as monstrous as possible, as I feel it's the best way to push a character creator to its limits while also making cutscenes ridiculous when my ghoulish Frankenstein's monster comes in. Rise of the Ronin's character creator is jam-packed with detail, and allows you to really create whatever you want. I went for a strange old man with very pointed features and red highlights in his hair.

Once you're satisfied with your creation, you head into a combat tutorial. Rise of the Ronin has a lot of weapons, from the hefty and slow Odachi, to the quicker dual-swords. Certain classes point you towards certain weapons, but so far I've just been picking up whatever weapon has the best stats. The game doesn't punish you for picking something that isn't recommended to you, which is nice as the randomness of the loot could otherwise leave you without a suited weapon for a while.

Each weapon offers its own unique combo and you also get special attacks. In easier difficulties, you probably could just spam offensive abilities over and over to get the win, but even on normal difficulty, you can get clapped quite easily by a group of weaker enemies or a single stronger one if you don't pay attention to your defensive skills. You can dodge and block, but probably what's going to draw the most comparisons with Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (apart from the setting) is the Counterspark mechanic.

Using triangle, you can parry enemy attacks. The timing takes a minute to get down, and like in Sekiro, you don't just stop enemy attacks with one successful parry. If an enemy is going for a combo, you'll have to time your parries perfectly in order to surprise them, which leads to your attacks doing more damage to the enemy's health and Ki, the latter essentially acting as their stamina. This Ki is used by you as well, when you attack and parry. It does regenerate quite quickly, but get caught out with no Ki and you will get punished.

I'm still quite early into the game so far, and so I can't say for sure how vital the Counterspark mechanic is. It seems to be able to parry most attacks, but because you have a dodge and block option as well, there are plenty of ways to avoid damage while you work on getting your parry timings down. Rise of the Ronin also places a great focus on stealth. Similar to the newer Assassin's Creed games, stealth blows won't kill every enemy, but they do a good chunk of damage and stop you getting swarmed, which can easily lead to defeat.

Another draw to a comparison with the recent Assassin's Creeds is the way the open world is structured. Your map is split into different areas, each of which have their own list of objectives to get along with. Anything from clearing out settlements that have been overtaken by bandits to petting cats can help build your bond with a region. This of course gives you a lot to do as soon as you step into the open world, but this can also be seen as a rather weak way of forcing exploration, placing question marks down to make the player explore rather than giving them a world worth diving into. It feels like a trend of the recent past, one that many had hoped to move away from with titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Elden Ring.

Graphically, Rise of the Ronin is very pretty. At dusk, dawn, and throughout the day it really shines, and while I wouldn't go so far as to say the visuals are absolutely breath-taking, they do create a lovely backdrop to your adventures. Of course, you're not just roaming around aimlessly in 19th-century Japan in Rise of the Ronin. Without spoiling anything, the story is so far decent. Nothing so special that I dare not think about putting my controller down, but it's keeping me interested enough, especially when I have the ugliest man alive as my protagonist.

In the short time I've spent with Rise of the Ronin so far I have remained overall impressed but not exactly blown away. It's an action RPG that takes inspiration from all the heavy hitters of the genre, but it seems far too early to make a judgement on how it stacks up against them right now. Plenty of bosses, missions, and more await, and I'm hankering to take them down with the monster I have made.