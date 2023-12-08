Rise of the Ronin gets March launch date in new trailer

HQ

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty might have been forgotten by many this year, but there's no doubt that Team Ninja knows how to make fun games at an incredible pace. The developers aren't about to let their foot of the gas pedal anytime soon either.

We've received a new trailer for Rise of the Ronin, and it doesn't just show more of the game's impactful and cinematic combat, the world that seems more open than Team Ninja's previous games and a few other promising things. It also confirms Rise of the Ronin will launch exclusively on PS5 the 22nd of March, 2024, which means it'll go up against Dragon's Dogma 2.

Which of the two seems most interesting to you?