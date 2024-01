HQ

During Wednesday night's Sony stream, we got to see a juicy new trailer for Rise of the Ronin that showed us life as a ronin in 19th century Japan. The game will be released on March 22nd, and the game is developed by Team Ninja.

It can be described as a mix of Nioh and Ghost of Tsushima, but does of course have a lot of unique things to offer as well. Below you can check out the trailer that shows a bit more gameplay and story.