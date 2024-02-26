Rise of the Ronin confirms co-op, difficulty modes, and more

HQ

Rise of the Ronin releases in just under a month, and Sony has given us some more details on this PS5 exclusive ahead of its launch. Thanks to an updated store page for Rise of the Ronin, we have some new details on what we can expect from Team Ninja's new Soulslike.

Difficulty modes will give players of differing skill a chance to see everything Rise of the Ronin has to offer. Dawn acts as the game's easy mode, giving you more health from Medicine and less Ki lost from attacks. Dusk acts as the game's normal difficulty, and Twilight will really give you a challenge.

There's also going to be 4-player co-op, and you'll be able to create your own character so they stand out from the pack. With a big open world to explore and loads of weapons to try out, we can't wait to get stuck into Rise of the Ronin when it launches on the 22nd of March.