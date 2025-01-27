Rise of the Ronin arrives on Steam on March 11

HQ

Although PlayStation 5 gamers were treated to a more than decent samurai action title last year in Rise of the Ronin, the game had the misfortune of releasing in the crowded month of March 2024, and on the same day as Princess Peach: Showtime! and, most notably, Dragon's Dogma 2, which stole all the RPG attention at the time.

Rise of the Ronin didn't appear in Koei Tecmo's financial results shared earlier today, but it's not because they forgot about it, but because they expect to add it in the future, when the new PC recruits arrive. The publisher has confirmed that Rise of the Ronin will be coming to Steam on 11 March. If you want to get your hands on it on Valve's platform, you can currently pre-order it for the reduced price of €49.99.

We loved Rise of the Ronin, and despite falling into some overly recycled systems from other games, the overall experience worked really well. Check out our review for all the details.