Riri Williams breaks out of elevators and builds a suit of armour in first Ironheart trailer

Earlier today, we reported on the quick glimpse at Ironheart that Disney+ had shared ahead of its three-episode premiere on June 24. At that time, we also noted that the show would be getting a full and proper trailer today, and now that has just made its appearance.

In the trailer, we get to see Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams' suit of armour in action and also how she is tasked with overcoming threats while studying at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The clip of the series sees Riri escaping elevators, dealing with very intelligent villains, and also creating the most advanced suit of armour to date following the demise of Tony Stark and Iron Man.

You can see the trailer for Ironheart below to get a taste of this upcoming series that will be landing on Disney+ soon.