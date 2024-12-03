Riqui Puig played 30 minutes suffering a serious injury and assisted the winning goal in West MLS Final

HQ

Los Angeles Galaxy beat Seattle Sounders FC in the Western Conference final of the MLS playoffs last weekend. As it is the case with the semifinals too, this is just one match, who finished 1-0 with a late goal from Dejan Joveljić, with an assist from Riqui Puig at the 85th minute.

LA Galaxy won its tenth Western Conference playoff with one of his key players suffering a serious injury... and keeping playing. Puig suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the second half, but kept playing for thirty minutes and ended up being decisive to score Joveljić's only goal of the match.

The 25-year-old catalan midfielder, who played between 2020 and 2022 in FC Barcelona, has scored 17 goals and made 20 assists this season for LA Galaxy in 36 matches. Sadly, he will play most, if not all, the 2025 MLS season. His contract was recently extended until 2027.

"Today begins a new challenge", said the player, a key piece for LA Galaxy. An ACL tear in the knee is one of the worst injuries a football player can suffer. It is the same injury players like Rodri, Carvajal or Militao have suffered recently.

After winning in the West Conference, Los Angeles Galaxy is facing New York Red Bulls this Saturday, December 7, for the MLS Cup, pitting West and East champions. LA Galaxy has won the title a record five times, the last time in 2014, while New York Red Bulls has never won it.