Riquelme will announce an "exciting" new player for Real Madrid tonight if he's elected as president

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Real Madrid elections happen this Sunday June 7, but the club is already working on the new signings for the summer, assuming Florentino Pérez will win the election over newcomer Enrique Riquelme, with at least three names ready to be announced the days after Pérez wins the elections: defender Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries and coach José Mourinho.

However, Riquelme is making a loud campaign, and after announcing a series of measures that will matter very little to the average fan (the construction of a "members' city", 50% discount of the membership cuota until they win Champions League again), he is now talking directly to the "madridistas", announcing key figures for his sporting plans, like club legend Raúl González Blanco, who left the club last year after years as youth teams and reserve team coach and would be brought back by Riquelme as Sporting Director.

But Riquelme is aiming bigger, and said that, on Wednesday, he will reveal the name of a player "who will be exciting for Real Madrid". What is more, Riquelme is supposedly going to announce it during a prime time TV show in Spain on Wednesday night, El Hormiguero, with rumours that he could be Rodri or Erling Haaland, both from Manchester City. And as a coach, instead of Mourinho, Riquelme expects to bring Mikel Arteta from Arsenal, according to rumours.

Promising to bring players like Rodri or Haaland if you get elected as president is a bold move, but predcitions say it won't be enough to kick Florentino Pérez out, who has run the club since 2000, except for three years between 2006-2009.