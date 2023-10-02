Ripout is coming to Early Access later this month

HQ

Pet Project Games has announced exactly when we can look forward to its horror shooter, Ripout, making its debut onto the PC platform. Slated to arrive as an Early Access title on Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, the game will be launching on October 24, 2023, and will then seemingly be looking to make its full 1.0 launch sometime in 2024.

As for how we know this, it's because the game is eyeing up a console launch on PS5 and Xbox Series systems, next year, although there has not been a firm date attached to when this may be.

Check out the Early Access release date trailer for the game below.