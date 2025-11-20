Ripley's has bought the infamous golden toilet stolen from Blenheim Palace

HQ

The saga of the iconic golden toilet from Blenheim Palace continues. After being stolen from the manor house years ago, the solid 18-carat gold piece of bathroom equipment that weighs more than the average person at 15st 13lb, was put up for auction where it managed to rake in a massive fee of £9.3 million from an unknown buyer.

Now, we finally know who acquired this toilet, as the American Ripley's has taken to Instagram to confirm it was them who bought the golden bog. In a post, they explain: "This World Toilet Day, we're flush with excitement! Ripley's Believe It or Not! has purchased a solid gold toilet for $12.1 million!"

As for what Ripley's aims to do with the toilet, they also address this by noting: "Ripley's plans to display the sculpture in all its glory, giving guests the chance to get up close to the world's most extravagant restroom fixture. As for whether guests will ever be permitted to take the ultimate golden seat on this fully-functional toilet? The team is exploring possibilities. But such an opportunity requires serious planning and someone brave enough to ensure everything keeps flowing in the right direction."

This is an ad: