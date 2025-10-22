Rip-roaring Painkiller is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

It's time to head to Purgatory in 3D Realms' anticipated action game Painkiller. Now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, this title is all about running, gunning, and slaying vile demons in the most brutal manner possible.

Trapped in Purgatory, Painkiller revolves around a cast of charismatic characters who under the orders of the Voice of the Creator, the archangel Metatron, must venture deep into the demon-infested realm to disrupt and ultimately stop the fallen angel Azazel's plans to invade Earth. Granted, this isn't an easy task, as it involves hunting down Azazel's three titanic children, the Nephilim, striking and terrifying monsters protected by a horde of bloodthirsty creatures.

Succeeding at this immense task is only possible due to the powerful slate of weapons that are on offer in Painkiller, each being bone-crunching and blood-curdling tools that can effortlessly chew through the demonic horde. Between melee icons like the titular Painkiller and a slate of destructive ranged alternatives too, gunning down demons has never felt so thrilling and fun.

But don't just take our word for it, take a look for yourself in our handy video below, which spotlights five reasons why you must not miss Painkiller this October. If you haven't already snagged a copy of the game, seeing the carnage and the action-packed gameplay will no doubt prove why Painkiller is a must-play this month now that it's available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.