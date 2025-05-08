Riots in Paris after PSG victory, including dramatic hit-and-run that leaves one critically injured

HQ

Celebrations of the Champions League semi-final victory over Arsenal for Paris Saint-Germain turned chaotic and particularly dramatic in one street of the French capital. Multiple videos on social media have shown a Mercedes car running over a group of people in Rue Christophe Collomb, according to RMC Sport.

According to local reports, three people were injured and one was left in critical condition. Other supporters chases down the car and the ocuppants left the car and fled on foot, while the car was set ablaze. They have not yet been identified.

This car incident was the most dramatic in a chaotic night in Paris, with riots, looting and police charges with some hooded fans fighting the police. 47 people were arrested during the incidents, that started even before the match began, and even before the final whistle, when victory seemed certain, concentrating on Champs-Élysées and around the Parc des Princes stadium.