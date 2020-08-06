Riot to take a week off and let their staff have a break

You're watching Advertisements

The coronavirus pandemic rumbles on around the world, and while on the face of it a few months at home with the family doesn't sound too terrible, the reality is that everyone is feeling the strain of this unique and unprecedented situation in their own way. Game developers are no different and with pretty much every major studio sending people home to work, the line between work and home life has become blurred for so many.

To Riot's credit, the studio is taking decisive steps to address the situation, and in a recent blogpost, it was confirmed that everyone at the company will be taking a week off work, with teams staggering their time away.

If you're a regular player of one of Riot's games, including the likes of League of Legends and Valorant, the disruption should be minimal; apart from changing a few planned updates, and adjusting their timelines to accommodate the time off, all online services should be otherwise unaffected.