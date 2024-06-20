Riot taps Marriott Bonvoy as first LEC Season Finals hotel partner

HQ

The final big European League of Legends event this season will be the League of Legends EMEA Championship Season Finals in late August/early September. The tournament will see the best LEC teams fighting for a couple of spots in the World Championship (being held in London in November), and of course the usual prize money and bragging rights.

With the Season Finals' last matches planned to take place in Germany, at the Olympic Hall in Munich between August 30 and September 1, Riot has tapped hospitality chain Marriott Bonvoy as the tournament's first-ever hotel partner.

This deal will see the pair collaborating over a variety of fan-centric initiatives, including packages that will allow fans to stay at the chain's hotels in Munich during the Season Finals, have a complimentary breakfast, and get a Summoners Kit that includes a Collectable Room Key and a few other bits of merchandise. This is on top of a Digital Collectable Masterwork Chest & Key being on offer to unlock some in-game items.

There will also be Marriott Bonvoy Moments hosted during the broadcast where fans will be able to bid or buy access to experiences at the Season Finals, including a playtest on the stage before the pros put it through the ringer.