Riot reveals the locations for 2025 Valorant Champions Tour international majors

HQ

Now that the 2024 Valorant Champions Tour season has come to a close, Riot Games is already turning its sights and attention to the 2025 calendar. While we're awaiting firm dates for when the season will commence and when each event will happen, we do at least already know the location for the three big international tournaments.

Riot has affirmed that the two Masters events will be held in Bangkok, Thailand and Toronto, Canada, respectively, and that the premier Valorant Champions tournament will instead favour the City of Lights: Paris, France.

With Asia, North America, and Europe all being represented, which event are you most excited for?