Riot on why Arcane focuses on Jinx and a hint on Season 2's region

Arcane took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix, as Riot's animated series is so good it conquered the hearts of both League of Legends fans and of those who had never heard or been interested in Runeterra.

In the interview below we talk all things Arcane with Riot Iberia & Italy's Maye Mac-Swiney, who explained what went into the process of turning Fortiche Productions' work into a huge success, one we compare, in terms of animation, to Red Notice in terms of movies and to Squid Game in terms of series.

But, for those fans or for newcomers that got hooked to the story and lore, how did Riot choose the specific regions and characters that would feature in Season 1 and where will the series head in the upcoming Season 2?

"I don't have the details as to why these regions were chosen, but what I can tell you is that Jinx is probably one of the most iconic characters of League of Legends", points out Mac-Swiney in the video. "Jinx was launched, if I'm not mistaken, like in 2016 more or less, and she was launched with a music video that actually Fortiche did, for us. So the cycle started with them, and now, I'm not going to say it's closed, because there's the season 2, so we will see more, but it has been a very nice story to tell in terms of the engagement with the studio, and how deep and loved and intriguing this character is, right? Jinx, well, if you've seen the show, you can see that it's a very interesting character - it's very disturbed, but there is a motive for her to be disturbed, right? And players absolutely loved the music video, and since then they have been very engaged with everything around Jinx and the character. Even when we launched merchandising, or even when we partnered with licensees and launched clothing lines inspired by Jinx, they tend to perform very well. And, obviously, the story between Piltover and Zaun, it's also super interesting, right? Because there is no right or wrong, if you see the show, you'll see that Piltover is not the good ones or Zaun is not the bad ones. It all depends on which viewpoint you want to analyse. So overall, I think it was just a very good region to start with. Obviously, there's a ton more regions in Runeterra and I hope that we can eventually tell those stories too".

Is Arcane's Season 2 heading to Noxus?

With the mentions about Season 2, and for those who have watched the first season already, we asked Maye if she could give us a tease on where series will head going forward.

"Sure. I can't", she laughs. "The only thing I know is that Season 2 is not coming in 2022. But we can also say that it's not going to take another six years like the first did, so let's make a ballpark between 2 and 5 years for Season 2. Nah, I'm kidding, I hope that it can be sooner than that, but definitely not 2022. In terms of regions, I believe now that they're open. If you see the show (I'm sorry, David, this is going to be a spoiler), there is an appearance of Noxus already in Season 1, which is another region of Runeterra, which is very different from Piltover and Zaun. Noxus is more of an area in Runeterra that has always been not looking for war, but just looking to expand, so there's already a hint of a character that comes from Noxus and that has these ambitions to conquer other lands. So I'm sure that we will see more of that, or at least I hope to see more of that in Season 2".

Maye is probably talking about Swain and the General's appearance in the series. But which characters and regions would you like to see in Arcane's season 2? And what about an Arcane video game?