Riot is delaying the launch of new Agent by a two weeks

Riot has announced they will be delaying the launch of the next newest Agent coming to Valorant by two weeks. The delay comes after the developer brought forward the release of a new map to the start of the title's third season.

With a still unknown name and set of abilities, fans have been eager to get hands-on with the Agent ever since she was first teased. Due to the delay, which will be exactly one full patch cycle, players will have to wait a little longer, until October 27 to be exact.

Until then, the map Icebox is still planned to release when season three launches soon, bringing a bunch of new cosmetics to earn as the shooter introduces a new Battlepass.

You can check out a tease of the content coming in season three below.