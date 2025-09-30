Riot is already killing off the LTA in favour of rebooting the LCS and CBLOL

HQ

It's no secret that League of Legends fans in North and South America have not been huge fans of the League of Legends Championship of The Americas format, and clearly Riot Games is now taking note.

In a blog post, it's revealed that the League of Legends Championship Series (North America) and the Campeonato Brasileiro de League of Legends (South America) is returning in 2026, bringing back a format that fans appreciated more.

As for why the pivot back to the former format is happening, Riot explains:

"In 2025, we introduced the League of the Americas (LTA) with the goal of raising competitiveness across the region, creating more high-stakes matchups, and looking for innovations that weren't possible under the old structure. This was part of a broader revision of the global business model of LoL Esports, including the launch of the Global Revenue Pool (GRP), designed to give the ecosystem a stronger path to long-term sustainability.

"The LTA delivered valuable learnings but it also became clear that fans feel the deepest pride and connection to their original leagues, and missed that element in LTA. Regional pride and history are core to the League of Legends esports experience, and our communities consistently told us they wanted their leagues back. Not just the LTA wearing the old brands, but a true restoration of the leagues."

As for what we can expect to return, on top of the two defined regional leagues, the First Stand international event will now include the best LCS and CBLOL team, while the Mid-Season Invitational will feature the best two LCS rosters and the top CBLOL squad, while Worlds will include three LCS teams and one CBLOL team too.

What Riot does want to see achieved in this change is that the Latin American teams aren't excluded like they used to be, which means that the LYON squad will now compete in the LCS as a partner roster, while Leviatán will head to CBLOL as a partner team in that division.

Riot will continue to share details about the return of the LCS and CBLOL at a later date, all ahead of the 2026 season kicking off in the New Year.