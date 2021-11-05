Riot has brought a bunch of its games to the Epic Games Store

HQ

Riot has been making some serious waves these past few days. Not only are the League of Legends World Championship Grand Finals set for this weekend, but it's animated Netflix show, Arcane, based on the iconic MOBA is set to begin airing this weekend as well.

With all of this in mind, Riot has been doing a few other things to keep interest in its projects at a high, including bringing the LoL character Jinx to Fortnite, and also bringing four of its games to the Epic Games Store.

League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics are all available to pick up and play through the Epic Games Store now. If you choose to pick one up (all of which are free to play), the Riot Client and its anti-cheat software will all be installed on your PC, to ensure that the experience is as similar as possible to those who already play the games through Riot's own system.

Players who already have accounts for any of the games, and are looking to play the titles through Epic's store will be able to sign into their accounts to keep their progress and friends list, making the transition as seamless as possible.