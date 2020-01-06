Riot Games were concerned at revealing mobile/card games

When Blizzard revealed Diablo Immortal at BlizzCon 2018, there was a huge backlash online regarding the fact it was a mobile game, and now Riot Games' League of Legends communication lead Ryan Rigney has revealed that Riot had similar fears about the announcements they've recently made.

"Early last year, there was some fear/concern at Riot about our plans to announce a number of mobile games and a card game," he wrote on Twitter. "All the announcements ended up going really well."

The whole thread is about offering advice to those wishing to announce "controversial/risky" ideas, like Teamfight Tactics Mobile for Riot, and one piece of advice he offers is honesty with the players and leaning into the memes that come from these reveals.

Rigney also says that revealing a lot of games at once meant that they could satisfy a lot of people rather than just one audience.

"Your core audience NEEDS to know you're gonna take care of them. So when you make something that'll appeal to only one segment, consider bundling it with something that'll delight the rest. That's why we did all of these game announces alongside the League 10 year celebration," he writes.

Do you agree with his advice?

