Legends of Runeterra

Riot Games wants your help to create a card

Calling all Legends of Runeterra fans to the kitchen.

Community creativity is coming to Legends of Runeterra, as Riot Games invites players to help design a card.

The new Community Card Kitchen event is, in essence, a series of group votes about the various aspects of a card: region; keywords; name; art; stats etc.

Currently in its third round, with each round being at the fore for one week whilst voting is open.

At present the community is voting on the card's region, which will be decided on 15th May.

Whatever the case, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans to create a card that fixes issues in a stale meta or to bolster a deck that has fallen out of favour.

To have your say, vote here.

