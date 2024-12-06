Riot Games unveils League of Legends Trading Card Game

HQ

Riot Games has taken the MOBA League of Legends and expanded it into a whole array of new areas. Be it spinoff games in different genres based on the title, the Arcane television series, or one of the largest esports scenes in the world, League of Legends is everywhere, and even on mobile devices via Wild Rift. But in the future it will also be coming to a tabletop near you.

Riot has lifted the curtain on Project K, which is simply known as the League of Legends Trading Card Game. It's an initiative that is supposedly "for everyone who loves card games, collecting, and connecting with friends across the table."

At the current moment in time, Riot is keeping information about the game to a minimum, but we do know that it will support 1v1 and 2v2 action and that it will arrive and launch sometime next year. Specifically, Riot states:

"Whether you're a fan of multiplayer free-for-alls loaded with alliances, backstabbing, and betrayals, or competitive 1v1 and 2v2 gameplay starring your favorite League champs, we hope Project K will earn a place on your table in 2025."

This is an ad:

You can check out the video below to see a glimpse of Project K in action, all ahead of Riot sharing more information about the launch and pre-order and the "limited-edition Arcane Box Set" in the New Year.