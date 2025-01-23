Riot Games to host 3 EMEA Masters events this year

HQ

While we have a very good idea as to what the 2025 seasonal plan looks like for the premier LEC, when it comes to the second division of EMEA League of Legends competition, we're only now learning more about some of its most exciting events.

Riot Games has confirmed that the 2025 season will feature 3 EMEA Masters tournaments that each align with one of the respective wider Winter, Spring, and Summer seasons. The events will scale up as the year progresses, with the Winter EMEA Masters including 16 teams, the Spring EMEA Masters featuring 32 teams, and the final Summer EMEA Masters offering 44 teams.

Looking at the Winter events, the Winter Split first of all will begin with a group stage and then lead into a playoffs, where each European Regional League (ERL) will look to determine the teams that are invited to the EMEA Masters. For the Winter EMEA Masters, we're told that the top seed from each ERL will be invited, as will the second seed from the three most competitive ERLs.

The Spring Split will be similar except it will feature more teams competing and more playoffs spots available. The Spring EMEA Masters will invite up to three teams for the six strongest ERLs based on past historical performance, with the weaker ERLs getting two invites.

Lastly, the Summer Split will begin with a Last Chance Qualifier, which then leads into a Swiss Stage ahead of a Playoffs. With 44 Summer EMEA Masters events on offer, we're told that most ERLs will get three invites, but the best ERLs will get a fourth invitation too.

For reference, there are 13 ERLs in operation this year, including the UK and Nordics Northern League of Legends Championship, Spain's Superliga, France's La Ligue Française, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland's Prime League, and more.

