Riot Games to donate $5.4 million to humanitarian efforts in Eastern Europe

Riot Games has announced that it has raised $5.4 million through sales of battle passes in Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and League of Legends: Wild Rift. The money will be going to various humanitarian organisations in the effort of helping those who have been affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

As for how the money is being distributed, Riot has announced that the $5.4 million will be split equally, with $1.8 million going to the International Medical Corps, $1.8 million to Doctors Without Borders, and $1.8 million to the Polish Red Cross.

As the initial blog post announcing the charitable scheme states, Riot will be donating $1 million to each of the non-profit organisations on top of the player-raised funds.