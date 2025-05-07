Riot Games teams up with Coinbase for League of Legends and Valorant esports

HQ

Riot Games has announced a new partnership that affects its Valorant and League of Legends competitive circuit. The deal sees a new exclusive cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain partner joining up with the company, with Coinbase tapped to fill this role.

The deal will kick off with the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Toronto event that happens from June 7. From this event, we can expect a bunch of "fan-facing enhancements including custom segments, event activations, hospitality promotions, and giveaways for Valorant and LoL Esports fans".

There is no word on duration or the value of the partnership.