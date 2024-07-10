Riot Games taps Paysafe as Valorant EMEA esports main partner

HQ

Riot Games has signed an agreement with online payment solution Paysafe to see them dubbed as the main partner for the Valorant Champions Tour and Game Changers tournaments in the EMEA region.

The deal will last for the remainder of the 2024 season and then will continue further throughout the entirety of the 2025 season. It will include special promotions for fans, in-game broadcast segments, and a content series produced in time for the Stage 2 Grand Final of the VCT EMEA.

The only part of the deal that we don't know is the exact value of it.