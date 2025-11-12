Riot Games taps Katseye for the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 anthem

HQ

It's almost time for the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 to take place, as the premier event in the women's Valorant circuit will kick off on November 20 and offer ten days of action in the South Korean city of Seoul, until a victor is crowned on November 30. One of the favourites is G2 Gozen, who is back on top of the commanding EMEA scene, but it won't be an easy event as all of the best teams are set to be present and have been seeded into the bracket found over here.

With the action just over a week away, now Riot Games has revealed the anthem/hype-film for the tournament, with this being a song that has been performed by girl band Katseye, and that is known as M.I.A. It even has its own animated music video, which you can see in full below.

Speaking about working with Riot Games on this song, Megan of Katseye has stated: "When Riot asked us to reimagine M.I.A for Game Changers, as a gamer I was like YES! That song has always been about confidence and showing up as your best self, and that message aligns so much with what Game Changers stands for. We wanted this version to celebrate every player who's out there pushing limits and owning their power."

The song is said to tell a story of determination and perseverance through the experiences of the women involved in the Valorant scene. The attendees at the Game Changers Championship will need to channel both of these elements if they intend to go the distance, lift the trophy, be crowned as champion, and to walk away with $180,000 of the $500,000 prize pool.