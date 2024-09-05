Riot Games still won't tell us Arcane: Season 2's exact release date

HQ

As we noted yesterday, Riot Games has just given us our first full look at the upcoming second season of Arcane. The animated League of Legends adaptation is set to return to Netflix in November, and speaking about that release window, the firm date has still not been locked in.

Despite offering a new trailer, we still don't know exactly when in November the series will be back, but that's fine because a new trailer definitely sets up an adventure and turn of events that we'll want to catch, regardless of when it drops. Check it out below.

Are you looking forward to Arcane's return?