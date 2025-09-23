Riot Games shows off returning and refreshed Worlds Summoner's Cup

HQ

It's almost time for the annual League of Legends World Championship, as from October 14, the massive event will commence and begin hosting matches to eventually crown a victor on November 9. With Worlds edging closer and closer, Riot Games has now revealed a glimpse at the Summoner's Cup for the 2025 tournament, which has a refreshed appearance.

As per a blog post, we're told that to mark the 15th anniversary of competitive League of Legends, the original cup design is returning, except as a third edition that "incorporates modern details that reflect the evolution of LoL Esports."

Riot elaborates: "Notably, its weight has been reduced by nearly half, making it safer and easier for champions to lift on the biggest stage. The base, standing seven inches tall and engraved with the names of all 14 past Worlds-winning teams, will continue the tradition established by the Tiffany & Co. edition."

As the second edition of the trophy has now been retired, Riot explains that it will remain preserved in LoL Esports history at Riot Games' Los Angeles campus.

This wasn't all that Riot had to share however, as it was also revealed that the music video for the annual Worlds anthem will be shared in October, with the artists behind this song being China's G.E.M.