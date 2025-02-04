Riot Games shows of the Valorant Champions Tour 2025 Season Capsule

HQ

Now that the 2025 season of the Valorant Champions Tour is well underway, Riot Games has finally shown off the Capsule that is being released to mark this current season. The Capsule is a way for fans to showcase their support of competitive Valorant, all by snagging a set that includes various cosmetic goodies, and as for what exactly this year's set includes, you can see the full contents below:



VCT Karambit: A sleek new melee weapon and the first-ever skin with five chromas, representing the four International Leagues and the VCT theme. At Level 3, top fraggers will see a special glow.



4 Regional Player Cards: Animated designs that celebrate the identity of each International League.



4 Gun Buddies: Reactive charms that represent each region and activate when fired, adding flair to every match.



The Capsule is designed in such a way to reflect the four different regions of the VCT, and it's meant to have a less specific look to it, as there are still Team Capsules to grab instead if you want gear that reflects your favourite team. As has been the case in the past, these Capsules will help generate funding and resources for the esports division, with over $44 million generated throughout the course of 2024.